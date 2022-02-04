Who are the 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday, February 5th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights. The ASG will head into its sixth season under the new format, which pits all four divisions against each other in a three-game tournament to decide a winner. Here we’ll go over captains for each of the teams and who has the best shot to come out on top.

2022 NHL All-Star Game Captains

Metropolitan Division: Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

The Metro was originally supposed to be captained by Washington Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin. Instead, he was placed into COVID protocols on Wednesday and was ruled out of the All-Star Game. So Giroux will take over, which always made the most sense when you look at the roster.

Atlantic Division: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

This is just the second All-Star appearance for Matthews, who has the Maple Leafs in contention for first place in the division. Matthews beat out Ovechkin for the Rocket Richard trophy last season, scoring 41 goals in 52 games for Toronto. Matthews is joined by teammate Jack Campbell, who is making his first ASG appearance.

Central Division: Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon suffered a broken nose which required surgery and was ruled out of the ASG after being named captain of the Central squad. He was replaced by Pavelski, who is deserving after serving as a captain with the San Jose Sharks for plenty of seasons. With the Stars, Pavelski has had a career resurgence. He helped Dallas reach the Stanley Cup Finals a few seasons ago and had 51 points in 56 games last season.

Pacific Division: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid has made it to five All-Star games in his seven NHL seasons. He’s among the leaders in points in the NHL this season and should be a the running to be a finalist for the Hart Trophy as League MVP at the end of it. The Oilers are struggling a bit this season but will have a shot at getting into the playoffs as a wild card team in the West. McDavid helped lead the Pacific division to a win in the All-Star Game back in 2020.