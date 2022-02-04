 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is Nathan MacKinnon not playing in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

We break down why the Avalanche center isn’t in the All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Nathan MacKinnon #29 and Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena on January 22, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon was set to be captain of the Central Division squad at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Instead of getting to enjoy the festivities on Friday-Saturday on February 4th and 5th, MacKinnon will have to watch from home. The Avalanche star was injured and is unable to play in the game. We go over what happened and who replaced MacKinnon on the roster.

Nathan MacKinnon injury update

MacKinnon suffered a broken nose on a high stick from Boston Bruins F Taylor Hall in a 4-3 OT win on Wednesday, Jan. 26. He was ruled out due to a concussion and also had to undergo surgery for the broken nose. As a result, MacKinnon was ruled out of the All-Star Game and won’t serve as captain.

Replacing MacKinnon as captain is Dallas Stars F Joe Pavelski. Replacing MacKinnon overall in the game is Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi. It is the fourth appearance in the All-Star Game for both Pavelski and Josi.

