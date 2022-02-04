 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is Adam Fox not playing in 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

Rangers defenseman was ruled out for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. We break down why he isn’t competing.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers D Adam Fox will not play for the Metropolitan division at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place on Saturday, February 5th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fox, who won the Norris Trophy last season, was going to be in his first All-Star Game after last season’s got postponed. Instead, Fox will sit out of the weekend. Let’s break down why.

Adam Fox injury update

Fox is dealing with an upper-body injury and that’s the reason he isn’t going to play in his first ASG. Fox was placed in injured reserve after suffering the injury on Jan. 27 in a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was still able to extend a point streak to seven games before exiting the contest. Fox leads all NHL defensemen in points with 47 (seven goals, 40 assists) in 44 games this season.

With Fox out of the ASG, the Metro division picks up Washington Capitals F Evgeny Kuznetsov, who will be making his second All-Star Game appearance. The Metro division will roll with Islanders D Adam Pelech and Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski on the blue line for the game.

