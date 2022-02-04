 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch, live stream 2022 NHL All-Star Game

We break down how to watch and where to find the live stream for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5.

By Benjamin Zweiman

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals mascot Slapshot on ice before game at Enterprise Center. St. Louis, MO Set Number: X163160 TK1

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game heads out West to Sin City this season. The game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights. The All-Star Game will have festivities begin on Friday, February 4th, but the actual tournament is going to take place on Saturday, February 5th at 3 p.m. ET. We break down how you can watch the game via live stream.

2022 NHL All-Star Game live stream info

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Date: Saturday, February 5th
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV info: ABC/ESPN
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The All-Star Game will continue with the format implemented in 2016 with the four divisions each having a team competing in a three-game tournament. The Metro, Atlantic, Central and Pacific divisions will go at it on Saturday afternoon in three 20-minute contests. The Metro will face the Atlantic while the Pacific will face the Central in East vs. West. The final will be played last to decide the winner. The Pacific was the last winner back in 2020, defeating the Atlantic division 5-4.

More From DraftKings Nation