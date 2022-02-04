How to watch, live stream 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game heads out West to Sin City this season. The game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights. The All-Star Game will have festivities begin on Friday, February 4th, but the actual tournament is going to take place on Saturday, February 5th at 3 p.m. ET. We break down how you can watch the game via live stream.

2022 NHL All-Star Game live stream info

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV info: ABC/ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The All-Star Game will continue with the format implemented in 2016 with the four divisions each having a team competing in a three-game tournament. The Metro, Atlantic, Central and Pacific divisions will go at it on Saturday afternoon in three 20-minute contests. The Metro will face the Atlantic while the Pacific will face the Central in East vs. West. The final will be played last to decide the winner. The Pacific was the last winner back in 2020, defeating the Atlantic division 5-4.