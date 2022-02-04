Going over events, how to watch 2022 NHL Skills Challenge

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place during the weekend of February 4th and 5th in Las Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights will host the game for the first time in their short history at T-Mobile Arena. The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET with the four divisions squaring off against each other. Prior to that has always been the NHL Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend. Let’s take a look at when and what time the NHL Skills Challenge presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place.

NHL Skills Challenge 2022

Date: Friday, February 4th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now, TVA Sports

There are a total of seven events at the Skills Challenge and two new ones have been added. The Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off will take place on the Fountains of the Bellagio Casino and Hotel, and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard. On top of those two new events, the returning events should be familiar to you. We’ve got the Fastest Skater competition, the Breakaway Challenge, Hardest Shot, Save Streak for goalies and Shooting Accuracy.

The individual winners of each event will be awarded $30,000. There are four special guests for the event. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, Manon Rhéaume, the first women goalie to ever play in the NHL, and actor Wyatt Russell (who starred in the movie Goon 2: Last of the Enforcers). They will partake in the Breakaway Challenge. Three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will be in the Fountain Face-Off and help with the accuracy shooting event.