Breaking down Metro Division roster for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is this weekend in Las Vegas and the four divisions will each send its best players to compete. The Metropolitan Division got some bad news when top player and captain Alex Ovechkin was ruled out after being placed in COVID protocols on Wednesday. With the Washington Capitals LW out, the team is lacking high-end talent. Let’s go over who will compete for the Metro at T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

NHL All-Star Game rosters: Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

F Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

F Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

F Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

F Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

D Adam Pelech, New York Islanders

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

G Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

The two players the Metro will be missing for this game are arguably their top two in Ovechkin and Rangers D Adam Fox, who is out with an upper-body injury. Kuznetsov was the replacement for Fox on the roster. The Rangers already have two players but the most logical replacement for Ovechkin at LW is Artemi Panarin. We should see either Aho or Giroux take over as captain of the team.