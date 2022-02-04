Breaking down Atlantic Division roster for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star Game is set for this Saturday in Las Vegas and all four divisions are ready to compete to see who is the best. There’s been some injury replacements and players going on the COVID list already, which should hurt a few teams. It may not end up impacting the Atlantic Division. The only player the ATL has lost to injury is Drake Batherson, who was replaced by his teammate on the Ottawa Senators, Brady Tkachuk. Let’s break down the roster below.

NHL All-Star Game rosters: Atlantic Division

F Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

F Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

F Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

G Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

The captain of the team is Matthews while there are three Lightning players on the squad. Batherson is replaced by Tkachuk while leading NHL scorer Jonathan Huberdeau leads the way. The Atlantic made it to the Final in the 2020 All-Star Game, losing to the Pacific Division 5-4. There’s a decent chance we see a rematch of that game this time around.