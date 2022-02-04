Breaking down Central Division roster for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star Game is set for this weekend on Saturday, February 5th, in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The Central Division will try and knock off the reigning champion Pacific Division in order to advance to the Final on Saturday. It’ll be difficult for them to do so without captain Nathan MacKinnon, who won’t play in the ASG due to a broken nose and concussion. Let’s take a look at the Central roster breakdown.

NHL All-Star Game rosters: Central Division

F Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

F Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

F Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

F Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

F Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

F Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues

F Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

D Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

G Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

G Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

The Central division replaced MacKinnon with Predators D Roman Josi. Instead of MacKinnon at captain, the division is in pretty good hands with Stars F Joe Pavelski, who served as captain for the San Jose Sharks for a while. The Central has the talent with Kaprizov, Connor and DeBrincat at forward and Makar on the blue line to win the All-Star Game tournament.