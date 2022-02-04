Breaking down Pacific Division roster for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5th at T-Mobile Arena. The host team is the Vegas Golden Knights and they’re out of the Pacific Division, so you could say they’re the home team for the All-Star Game. The Pacific is also the reigning ASG champions having won back in 2020 5-4 over the Atlantic Division. Let’s take a look at the Pacific roster breakdown.

NHL All-Star Game rosters: Pacific Division

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

F Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken

F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

F Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

F Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

F Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

F Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

D Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

G John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

G Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

The Kraken send their first All-Star in Eberle to Vegas. Representing the Golden Knights is Stone and Pietrangelo. There are handful of new faces in Terry, Meier, Demko and Kempe. McDavid will be captain of the squad while Draisaitl and Gaudreau will provide most of the scoring punch. The Pacific Division is pretty stacked top to bottom and in net with Gibson.