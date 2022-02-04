Who is competing in fastest skater competition at NHL All-Star weekend?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday while the Skills Challenge will happen on Friday night this week. There are a bunch of competitions at the Skills Challenge, including the always popular fastest skater challenge. Let’s take a look at all the participants for fastest skater this year and who may have the edge.

NHL Fastest Skater participants

Chris Kreider, NYR

Adrian Kempe, LAK

Kyle Connor, WPG

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH

Jordan Kyrou, STL

Dylan Larkin, DET

Cale Makar, COL

Connor McDavid, EDM

McDavid will likely be the favorite to win this competition along with Larkin. Both have won the competition in the past — Larkin back in 2016 and McDavid back-to-back-to-back in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The reigning champion of the event — New York Islanders C Mathew Barzal — will not be defending his title from 2020.

Fastest Skater odds

McDavid +175

Makar +450

Larkin +550

Kyrou +800

Kreider +900

Kuznetsov +900

Connor +1000

Kempe +1000

Larkin at +550 is juicy considering he’s won this event before. Kempe is also young and could be hungry at 10/1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Those would be the two spots I look at and something to consider. Kyrou is also on the younger side. It’ll be hard to beat McDavid, but we also don’t know how motivated he’ll be. Remember, it’s $30K to the winner of each of these events. To someone making McDavid money, that isn’t as big.

