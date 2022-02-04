Who is competing in accuracy shooting competition at NHL All-Star weekend?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday while the Skills Challenge will happen on Friday night this week. There are a bunch of competitions at the Skills Challenge, including the accuracy shooting competition. Here’s a look at the participants for this year’s event.

NHL Accuracy Shooting participants

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Clayton Keller, ARI

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Sebastian Aho, CAR

Jake Guentzel, PIT

Troy Terry, ANA

Johnny Gaudreau, CGY

Patrice Bergeron, BOS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK

Hockey fans will be familiar with a lot of players on this list, with Gaudreau and Marchessault drawing most of the headlines. Watch out for Aho and Bergeron to be contenders as well. Draisaitl and Terry actually have the most goals out of the group, with Guentzel coming in third for that metric. However, the stat to really be looking at is shooting percentage and Terry is the leader from this group when it comes to that number. He might be the betting favorite for this event.