Who is competing in the Save Streak event at NHL All-Star Weekend?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will have a ton of events at the Skills Challenge on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. There are two new events to go along with events we’re sure you’ve already heard of, including the goalie Save Streak. Here we’ll go over the participants for Save Streak and who may end up being favored.

NHL Save Streak Participants

Jack Campbell, TOR

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Frederik Andersen, CAR

Tristan Jarry, PIT

Cam Talbot, MIN

Juuse Saros, NSH

Thatcher Demko, VAN

John Gibson, ANA

All eight of the All-Star Game goalies will compete in the event. The big names are two-time Stanley Cup Champion and reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner Andre Vasilevskiy of the Lightning. Demko is the youngest of the bunch along with Saros. Campbell and Talbot are among newcomers to All-Star Weekend. Gibson is arguably the most talented goalie of the bunch for the Ducks.