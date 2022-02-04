Who is competing in Breakaway Challenge competition at NHL All-Star weekend?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday while the Skills Challenge will happen on Friday night this week. There are a bunch of competitions at the Skills Challenge, including the Breakaway Challenge competition. Here’s a look at the participants for this year’s event.

NHL Breakaway Challenge participants

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Trevor Zegras, ANA

Jack Hughes, NJD

Alex DeBrincat, CHI

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

Goalies: Former NHL player Manon Rhéaume and actor Wyatt Russell

DeBrincat and Pietrangelo are likely the most notable names from this group but watch out for Kaprizov in this competition. He’s got 19 goals this season for the Wild and will be a factor in this contest. Zegras leads the league in shootout goals, so he’s also one to watch in this competition. It looks like DeBrincat will be the favorite as the top goal-scorer in this group, but Kaprizov and Zegras could be good value options for bettors.