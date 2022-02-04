Who is competing in Hardest Shot Challenge competition at NHL All-Star weekend?

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday while the Skills Challenge will happen on Friday night this week. There are a bunch of competitions at the Skills Challenge, including the Hardest Shot competition. Here’s a look at the participants for this year’s event.

NHL Hardest Shot participants

Adam Pelech, NYI

Timo Meier, SJS

Victor Hedman, TBL

Tom Wilson, WSH

All four players are familiar names for hockey fans, but Hedman and Wilson are likely the most notable. The two are the only ones among this group with Stanley Cup titles to their name. Pelech, Meier and Wilson are making their first All-Star game appearances as well, while this will be Hedman’s fourth appearance. Given the nature of the competition, it’s natural for defensemen to be in this event which makes Meier’s inclusion a bit of a surprise. Hedman is likely the betting favorite, although Wilson should be up there with him.