Breaking down odds for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game matchups are set and we know what times the division will face off on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The Metropolitan Division will face the Atlantic Division at 3:15 p.m. ET while the Pacific Division will take on the Central Division at 4:15 p.m. ET. The ASG Final will drop the puck at 5:15 p.m. ET. Each game will be 20 minutes long. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

2022 NHL All-Star Game odds

Metro vs. Atlantic

Over/Under: 13.5

Moneyline: Metro +110, Atlantic -130

The Metro will be without captain and LW Alex Ovechkin, who was ruled out after being placed in the NHL’s COVID protocols. That makes the Metro squad much weaker. The initial side for this would be the Atlantic to advance to the final. Rangers D and reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox also won’t play for the Metro.

Reigning Conn Smythe winner Andrei Vasilevskiy is in net while the forward group for the ATL is much stronger. Jonathan Huberdeau, Patrice Bergeron, Auston Matthews and Dylan Larkin are a tough group to play against. Also, Tom Wilson replaced Ovechkin for the Metro, which doesn’t help much. The Atlantic should roll here.

Central vs. Pacific

Over/Under: 14

Moneyline: Central +115, Pacific -140

Similar to the first matchup, the Central won’t have its captain and best player in Nathan MacKinnon, who broke his nose and has a concussion. The Central division isn’t as bad as the Metro in this competition. Still, Kirill Kaprizov and Cale Makar will have to carry the squad. On the Pacific side, you’ve got Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Johnny Gaudreau, plus Anaheim Ducks F Troy Terry and G John Gibson. The Pacific won the last ASG 5-4 over the Atlantic back in 2020.

