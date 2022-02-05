Metro to face Central in 2022 NHL All-Star Game final

The Metro division will face the Central division in the final of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. The Metro defeated the Pacific division while the Central knocked off the Atlantic to advance to the final. Let’s recap the action from the semifinal and look ahead to the final before puck drop at 5:15 p.m. ET.

The Metro division beat the defending champion Pacific division 6-4 in the semifinal. New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes scored two late goals to help the Metro get past Connor McDavid and the Pacific. Hughes, playing in his first ASG, finished with two goals on four shots. Pittsburgh Penguins W Jake Guentzel scored the game-winning goal and had two points in the win. Philadelphia Flyers C Claude Giroux, who was named captain in place of Alex Ovechkin, also had two points.

The Central division pulled away from the Atlantic in an 8-5 win in the second matchup. Steven Stamkos scored late to pull the ATL within 6-5 before the Central scored twice to clinch the victory. After winning fastest skater on Friday night, St. Louis Blue F Jordan Kyrou had a game-high four points with two goals and two assists for the Central. Chicago Blackhawks W Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist in the victory.