Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews suspended two games for cross-check in Heritage Classic

The Toronto forward will miss two games for his late-game cross-check against the Sabres on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic - Toronto Maple Leafs v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games by the NHL for his cross-check on Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin during Sunday’s Hertitage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario. He was also fined just over $116,000 for the infraction.

The Sabres won the matchup 5-2.

The suspension ruling comes as a result of hearing today by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. This is Matthews’ first suspension by the NHL as he has never faced disciplined by the league.

A fifth-year veteran with the Maple Leafs, he is on pace to having another career-year with the organization. He scored his 45th goal of the season during Sunday’s Heritage Classic and is on pace to shatter his career-high of 47 that he set last year. He also has 32 assists to give him 77 points on the year.

Toronto is currently 37-17-5 for the year, sitting third in the Atlantic division behind Florida and Tampa Bay.

