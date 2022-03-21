When is the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2021-22 NHL season is heading toward the end and the trade deadline is right around the corner. We’ll be seeing plenty of bad teams offloading expiring contracts while trying to recoup some assets. Other teams in contention will be looking to load up for a Stanley Cup run. There isn’t much time left in the regular season and the deadline feels later than usual. Anyway, let’s go over what date and what time the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is this year.

NHL Trade Deadline 2022: Date, time

When: Monday, March 21

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Trade Deadline is late on in the afternoon on Monday, but we’ve seen plenty of deals already go down. The Philadelphia Flyers sent C/W Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers over the weekend in the biggest deal so far. The Minnesota Wild shored up their goaltending by adding veteran Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been very active in the trade market, acquiring Seattle Kraken captain Mark Giordano in a deal for a package of future draft picks. The other big deal over the weekend was the Anaheim Ducks sending D Hampus Lindholm to the Boston Bruins for two players and three future draft picks.