Blackhawks trading Marc-Andre Fleury to Wild for second round pick that can become first, per report

The NHL trade deadline is Monday afternoon and the Minnesota Wild are making a big acquisition. The team is dealing a conditional second round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, per Frank Seravalli. The pick is reportedly conditional and could turn into a first.

Fleury has made 45 starts this season and has a 19-21-0-5 record. He has a .908 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA. He joins a Wild squad led by the tandem of Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen. Kahkonen has struggled the past three weeks. He’s given up at least four goals in four of his past five games, and has not appeared in a game since March 13. Fleury likely will slot in ahead of him and could theoretically push Talbot as well for the starting role.

The Wild are in third place in the Central Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. They have +2200 odds to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blackhawks are third from the bottom in the conference standings.