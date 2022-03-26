 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which teams have advanced to the Frozen Four?

The NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament is almost to the semifinals. We’re tracking which teams are in the Frozen Four.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Denver Pioneers Forward Cole Guttman (19) shoots the puck with Massachusetts Minutemen Forward Phillip Lagunov (17) and Massachusetts Minutemen Defenseman Colin Felix (26) defending during the second period of the NCAA Hockey Frozen Four semi-final game between the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Denver Pioneers on April 11, 2019, at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament and March Madness usually dominates this month with the Final Four and National Championship in April. Let’s not forget about the Frozen Four now people! The 2022 NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament is in full swing and the Frozen Four is almost set. This year’s Frozen Four is being held at TD Garden in Boston. The regionals were held in Worcester, MA, and Loveland, CO. Let’s check out which teams are in the Frozen Four.

2022 Frozen Four

TBD
Denver

TBD
Minnesota State

Denver and Minnesota State are the two teams that advanced on Saturday and they await their respective opponents on Sunday. The winner of Michigan vs. Quinnipiac will take on Denver while the winner of Western Michigan-Minnesota will take on Minny State in the semifinals in Boston.

Both Denver and Minnesota State are 1-seeds, so we could see a pretty chalky tournament overall. Michigan and Western Michigan are the remaining top-seeded teams. The Wolverines are pretty heavy favorites against Quinnipiac while Western Michigan vs. Minnesota is basically a toss-up.

