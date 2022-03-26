Which teams have advanced to the Frozen Four?

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament and March Madness usually dominates this month with the Final Four and National Championship in April. Let’s not forget about the Frozen Four now people! The 2022 NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament is in full swing and the Frozen Four is almost set. This year’s Frozen Four is being held at TD Garden in Boston. The regionals were held in Worcester, MA, and Loveland, CO. Let’s check out which teams are in the Frozen Four.

2022 Frozen Four

TBD

Denver

TBD

Minnesota State

Denver and Minnesota State are the two teams that advanced on Saturday and they await their respective opponents on Sunday. The winner of Michigan vs. Quinnipiac will take on Denver while the winner of Western Michigan-Minnesota will take on Minny State in the semifinals in Boston.

Both Denver and Minnesota State are 1-seeds, so we could see a pretty chalky tournament overall. Michigan and Western Michigan are the remaining top-seeded teams. The Wolverines are pretty heavy favorites against Quinnipiac while Western Michigan vs. Minnesota is basically a toss-up.