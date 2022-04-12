How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars with puck drop set for shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It is the second game on ESPN’s National Hockey Night doubleheader. The Lightning are a slight road favorite (-155).

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8) have had a few hiccups in the past month, but the back-to-back reigning, defending Stanley Cup champions are hoping to get things right in the final 10 games before the playoffs start. The Lightning are in a positioning battle in the Atlantic Division. They are currently in third place, one point ahead of Boston and four points behind Toronto. Former Vezina and Conn Smythe trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had looked very beatable in the past few weeks and enters tonight’s contest having lost three straight starts (0-2-1). Forward Nikita Kucherov has warmed up recently, scoring 16 points (5 G, 11 A) over the past 13 games. Defenseman Victor Hedman is one assist short of reaching 50 for the second time in his career.

Dallas is battling with a host of teams for the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. The Stars (41-27-4) currently hold the second wild card, two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. Nashville, Los Angeles and Vancouver are also in contention for what will be the most exciting playoff race in hockey over the final 17 days. Forward Jason Robertson is one to watch on Dallas after scoring two goals Sunday in a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Robertson leads the Stars with 34 goals this season. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal tonight and he’s 3-1-1 over his past five starts.

Lightning vs. Stars

Date: Tuesday, April 12

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.