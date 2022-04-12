How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals with puck drop set for a couple minutes at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This is the first game of a Hockey Night doubleheader on ESPN.

The Philadelphia Flyers are out of the playoff race and just looking to close the season strong and get a look at some young players. One of those young guys, winger Bobby Brink, will make his NHL debut tonight, three days after helping the Denver Pioneers win its ninth NCAA college hockey championship.

The Washington Capitals are looking to round out their game before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They come into tonight’s contest on a three-game win streak and are led by ageless goal-scoring machine Alexander Ovechkin, who is five goals shy of his ninth 50-goal season.

Flyers vs. Capitals

Date: Tuesday, April 12

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.