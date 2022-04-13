How to watch Kings vs. Avalanche via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche with puck drop scheduled for 9:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. It’s the second game of a nationally-televised doubleheader on TNT.

The Los Angeles Kings (39-26-10) are in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Currently the Kings are third in the Pacific Division with 88 points. The Dallas Stars also have 88 points after a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, but the Kings hold the tiebreaker with more wins in regulation. That being said Los Angeles is in a more urgent situation because Dallas will have three games in hand on the Kings after Wednesday. Even in the Kings can beat Colorado and climb into a points tie with Edmonton, the Oilers have both the tiebreaker edge and two games in hand. Los Angeles is on the second-leg of a back-to-back after a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Tuesday. Kings center Blake Lizotte scored two goals.

There are no such playoff worries for the Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6). They have clinched a playoff spot and are almost a shoo-in as the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference. Colorado’s 110 points ties it with the Florida Panthers for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Avalanche are 7-0-1 in their past eight games and may look to get some of their top guys some rest in the final 10 games of the season. Colorado has some on-ice decisions to make as it can be an interesting balance between trying to fine tune its game before the playoffs and keeping the top guys healthy. The Avalanche are a massive favorite (-255) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Avalanche

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.