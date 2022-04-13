How to watch Rangers vs. Flyers via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. It’s the first game of a nationally-televised doubleheader on TNT.

The Rangers (47-21-6) are on the second leg of a back-to-back after a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. New York has already clinched a playoff spot and appear to be pretty safe in second place of the Metropolitan Division. Rangers forward Chris Kreider netted his 50th goal of the season Tuesday, becoming fourth Rangers player to get to 50 goals and the first since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06. New York is a solid -210 favorite tonight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The downside to announcing a TV schedule at the start of the season is getting a hapless team like the Philadelphia Flyers (23-39-11) on back-to-back nights. An ESPN audience saw the Flyers suffer an embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday to fall to last place in the Metropolitan Division. There isn’t much to say about the Philadelphia. It’s a bad team that’s trying to work in a lot of young guys that may or may not be ready for the NHL.

Rangers vs. Flyers

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.