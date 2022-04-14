How to watch Wild vs. Stars via live online stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars with the puck set to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Wild are tied with St. Louis for second place in the Central division, sitting 16 points back of first-place Colorado. Dallas is eight points back of Minnesota and St. Louis, and currently hold the second-best record in the conference after the top three in each division.

The Wild won the first game in the series this season, but have lost both of their last two matchups against the Stars, most recently a 6-3 loss at their home stadium. Since their last meeting in March, the Wild have won 13 of their 18, with plenty of help from left-wing Kirill Kaprizov. Kaprizov enters this matchup with 91 points on the season — ranking seventh-best in the league.

The Wild sit as road favorites with their moneyline odds at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Stars moneyline odds are at +100, with the goal total installed at 6 and the over juiced to -115.

Wild vs. Stars

Date: Thursday, April 14

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.