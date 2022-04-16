How to watch Wild vs. Blues via live online stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues with the puck set to drop at 3:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The game will also be available on the ESPN+ app.

The Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) are battling with the St. Louis Blues for positioning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There’s little doubt that Saturday’s game between the Wild and Blues will be a lead-in to a seven-game playoff series between the two clubs. Minnesota winger Kirill Kaprizov is arguably the most exciting young player in the NHL. The 24-year-old is a contender for the Hart Trophy and has an outside shot at a 50 goal, 50 assist season.

St. Louis (44-20-10) currently holds the playoff tiebreaker over Minnesota with a 40-33 edge in Regulation wins (i.e. wins that exclude games won in overtime or shootout), so a home win Saturday would put the Blues in a good position to host their eventual first-round playoff series. St. Louis has won seven straight and have points in their past 10 games (9-0-1). The Blues are powered by the line of Vladimir Tarasenko (31 goals), Pavel Buchnevich (26 goals) and Robert Thomas (53 assists).

Wild vs. Blues

Date: Saturday, April 16

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via ABC or through ESPN at WatchESPN or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.