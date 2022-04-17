When do the 2022 NHL Playoffs begin?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are fast approaching. The regular season concludes on Sunday, May 1 when Seattle and Winnipeg face off. The NHL playoffs are scheduled to get started the next day, on Monday, May 2. The four-round playoff bracket will last into June.
The current playoff format features a 16-team tournament. In the first round, the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences will face the second Wild Card in their respective conferences. The No. 2 seeds will face the top wild card team. The teams that finish second in each of the four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, Pacific) will play the third-place team in their respective division.
Here is a rundown of the teams that have clinched a playoff berth ahead of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. That’s followed by complete odds to win the 2022 Stanley Cup.
Eastern Conference
Division title: Colorado Avalanche
Top 3 in division: Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers
Playoff berth: Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues,
Eliminated: Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken
Current Odds for Stanley Cup winner
Colorado Avalanche +350
Florida Panthers +550
Calgary Flames +900
Toronto Maple Leafs +900
Tampa Bay Lightning +1100
Carolina Hurricanes +1200
Boston Bruins +1600
Pittsburgh Penguins +1600
New York Rangers +1600
Minnesota Wild +1600
Vegas Golden Knights: +2000
Edmonton Oilers: +2500
St. Louis Blues: +2500
Washington Capitals: +3000
Dallas Stars: +4000
Nashville Predators: +4500
Los Angeles Kings: +6000
Vancouver Canucks: +25000
Winnipeg Jets: +50000
New York Islanders: +50000