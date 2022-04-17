When do the 2022 NHL Playoffs begin?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are fast approaching. The regular season concludes on Sunday, May 1 when Seattle and Winnipeg face off. The NHL playoffs are scheduled to get started the next day, on Monday, May 2. The four-round playoff bracket will last into June.

The current playoff format features a 16-team tournament. In the first round, the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences will face the second Wild Card in their respective conferences. The No. 2 seeds will face the top wild card team. The teams that finish second in each of the four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, Pacific) will play the third-place team in their respective division.

Here is a rundown of the teams that have clinched a playoff berth ahead of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. That’s followed by complete odds to win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Eastern Conference

Division title: Colorado Avalanche

Top 3 in division: Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers

Playoff berth: Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues,

Eliminated: Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken

Current Odds for Stanley Cup winner

Colorado Avalanche +350

Florida Panthers +550

Calgary Flames +900

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Tampa Bay Lightning +1100

Carolina Hurricanes +1200

Boston Bruins +1600

Pittsburgh Penguins +1600

New York Rangers +1600

Minnesota Wild +1600

Vegas Golden Knights: +2000

Edmonton Oilers: +2500

St. Louis Blues: +2500

Washington Capitals: +3000

Dallas Stars: +4000

Nashville Predators: +4500

Los Angeles Kings: +6000

Vancouver Canucks: +25000

Winnipeg Jets: +50000

New York Islanders: +50000