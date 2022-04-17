When do the 2022 NHL Playoffs begin?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are fast approaching. The regular season concludes on Sunday, May 1 when Seattle and Winnipeg face off. The NHL playoffs are scheduled to get started the next day, on Monday, May 2. The four-round playoff bracket will last into June.

The current playoff format features a 16-team tournament. In the first round, the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences will face the second Wild Card in their respective conferences. The No. 2 seeds will face the top wild card team. The teams that finish second in each of the four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, Pacific) will play the third-place team in their respective division.

Here is a rundown of the teams that have clinched a playoff berth ahead of the 2022 NHL Playoffs and projected matchups. That’s followed by complete odds to win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Florida Panthers (122 points) vs. WC2 Washington Capitals (100 pts)

No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs (113 pts) vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (108 pts)

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes (116 pts) vs. WC1 Boston Bruins (107 pts)

No. 2 New York Rangers (108 pts) vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins (101 pts)

Western Conference

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche (119 points) vs. WC2 Nashville Predators (97 pts)

No. 2 Minnesota Wild (111 pts) vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues (109 pts)

No. 1 Calgary Flames (111 pts) vs. WC1 Dallas Stars (96 pts)

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers (102) vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings (99 pts)

Current Odds for Stanley Cup winner

Colorado Avalanche +350

Florida Panthers +550

Calgary Flames +800

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Tampa Bay Lightning +1100

Carolina Hurricanes +1200

New York Rangers +1600

Boston Bruins +1600

Minnesota Wild +1600

Pittsburgh Penguins +1800

Edmonton Oilers: +1800

St. Louis Blues: +2000

Washington Capitals: +3000

Nashville Predators: +4500

Dallas Stars: +4500

Los Angeles Kings: +6000

