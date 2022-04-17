How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bulls have struggled with COVID and injuries this season, and they will not have assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter for Game 1 after testing positive for COVID-19. There was hope Lonzo Ball could return for the postseason after suffering an injury in January, but his season is over. Chicago will be led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as two All-Stars, but the Bulls will need plenty of help in Game 1 in Milwaukee to pull off an upset.

The defending NBA Finals champions finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Bucks as the favorites to win the conference and reach the NBA Finals again. Giannis Antetokounmpo put together another fantastic season, averaging 29.9 points with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game as he looks to lead the Bucks to a second straight championship.