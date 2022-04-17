 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Panthers vs. Red Wings via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s game between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings.

General view of Little Caesars Arena during a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on October 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings with the puck set to drop at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and will also air on TVA Sports in Canada.

The Red Wings are playing out the string, having been eliminated from playoff contention. They are 29-36-10 with 68 points on the season. Meanwhile, the Panthers are in first place in the Atlantic Division and are closing in on the division title. They have 112 points with the Maple Leafs in second with 104 points. Toronto has seven games left while Florida has eight remaining.

Panthers vs. Red Wings

Date: Sunday, April 17
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

