How to watch Kings vs. Ducks via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks with the puck set to drop at 10:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10) were able to get a little bit of breathing room this weekend after a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The win puts LA three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division. With both wild card teams (Dallas and Nashville) on pace to have more points than the Kings, the third-place position in the Pacific is the last spot up for grabs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Los Angeles only faces one team with a winning record the rest of the way, so the schedule is very friendly.

The Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14) are playing a spoiler role and looking to finish the season strong. Anaheim will play playoff teams or contenders in four of their final five games. Expect the Ducks to work in a lot of younger players as they are in full-fledged rebuild mode. Long-time captain and fan-favorite Ryan Getzlaf will retire at the end of the season, and this will be his second-to-last home game.

Kings vs. Ducks

Date: Tuesday, April 19

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.