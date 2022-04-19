Bruins vs. Blues: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Hulu TV and ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

Boston (46-24-5) has already clinched one of the wild card spots in the Eastern Conference, but time is running out for the Bruins to improve their standing in the conference and challenge the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third seed in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have been up-and-down recently, going 5-5-0 in their past ten. Boston did earn a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The top line of Brad Marchand (31 G, 42 A), David Pastrnak (38 G, 33 A) and Patrick Bergeron (20 G, 36 A) have been solid when healthy.

St. Louis (46-20-10) has to be considered along that first-tier of favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Blues have won nine straight and are 11-0-1 in their past 12. St. Louis is finding the net at an incredible pace, scoring 54 goals in April, averaging six goals a game. That’s mid-80s Edmonton Oilers type of scoring. Robert Thomas has one of the hottest sticks in the league with 25 points (6 G, 19 A) during a 13-game point streak. Vladimir Tarasenko has been the beneficiary of Thomas’ playmaking, scoring eight goals during a five-game goal scoring streak.

Bruins vs. Blues

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu TV subscription

Moneyline odds: Bruins (+115), Blues (-135)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu TV subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.