Flames vs. Predators: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Calgary Flames (46-20-9) will likely have clinched the Pacific Division when they travel into Nashville for the second half of a back-to-back. That makes this game even more interesting because there’s a four teams that could potentially end up as the Flames’ first-round opponent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Nashville is one of them. Calgary will play Nashville twice in the span of a week, and the Flames will have a great opportunity to manipulate the playoff seedings based on the results of these two games.

Calgary is 6-3-1 over their past 10 games, and their +80 goal differential is third in the NHL. Johnny Gaudreau (36 G, 69 A) is on pace to have over 110 points and have one of the best five offensive seasons for an American-born player in the NHL. Gaudreau has 26 points (9 G, 17 A) over the past 15 games. Matthew Tkachuk (39 G, 57 A) is four points from being the 23rd American-born player to reach 100 points in a single season. The Flames are a decent-sized favorite (-145) despite finishing up a back-to-back

If the Nashville Predators (43-28-5) are going to hold on to one of those wild card spots they will have to go through the NHL’s best to get it done. Two of the Predators’ final six games are against Pacific Division-leading Calgary with games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche mixed in. If Nashville survives those five games it will end the season with a layup against the Arizona Coyotes. The Predators have to be better than they were Sunday in an 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Defenseman Roman Josi (20 G, 68 A) and winger Filip Forsberg (38 G, 37 A) will need to play at a high level from here.

Flames vs. Predators

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Flames local broadcast: Sportsnet West

Predators local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+.

Moneyline odds: Flames (-145), Predators (+125)

