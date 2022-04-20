Stars vs. Oilers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

NHL Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers with the puck set to drop at 8:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and will air on Bally Sports Southwest Xtra in the Stars market and on Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet West and TVA Sports (French broadcast) in the Oilers market.

Dallas (43-28-5) is clinging to the second wild card in the Western Conference, four points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks. A win would reduce the Stars’ magic number and could possibly move them into the first wild card. Strong defense has been the key for Dallas down the stretch. Goalies Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood have been splitting starts over the past month, but I expect Stars coach Rick Bowness to ride the hot hand over the final 10 days of the season. Right now that hand is Oettinger, who has won three of his past five starts and is 2-0 against the Oilers this season.

Edmonton (44-26-6) currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division and a win against the Stars would drop the Oilers' magic number down to 1. The Oilers are four points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and are in line to host a first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Whenever Edmonton is on television it’s a chance to see Connor McDavid, arguably the best hockey player in the world. McDavid is having another great season and will is likely to be a top-three finalist for the Hart Trophy. He has 110 points (42 G, 68 A), just six points off his career-high.

Stars vs. Oilers

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Stars +1.5 (-170), Oilers -1.5 (+150)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100), Under 6.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Stars (+135), Oilers (-155)

Best bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

Dallas plays a very tight defensive game and the totals haven’t been higher than five goals in four of the Stars’ past six games. After a 6-2 loss to Vancouver on Monday, I expect Dallas to tighten the clamps considerably and get back to their style of tight-checking heavy-leaving hockey that works for them. The Stars will cut off the middle of the ice from McDavid and talented winger Leon Draisaitl and force them into tight spaces. Expect a low-scoring, playoff-style game.

