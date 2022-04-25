Flyers vs. Blackhawks: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is 8:07 p.m. ET at the United Center on the west side of Chicago.

Philadelphia (25-43-11) is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and currently sits 4th in the NHL Draft lottery. The Flyers have won two straight, but are 3-7-0 in their past ten games. Philadelphia is going with a youth movement in the final games of the season. Foward Bobby Brink, who joined the Flyers after helping Denver win the NCAA College Hockey title, is still searching for his first NHL goal.

Chicago (26-42-11) is fifth in the NHL Draft Lottery. The Blackhawks lost their final two on a three-game road swing and are 2-7-1 over the past ten games. This might be one of the last times that Chicago stalwarts Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are in the same lineup with the possibility of one, or both, players being traded in the offseason. Kane and Toews helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015) during a five-year stretch.

Flyers vs. Blackhawks

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+, Hulu

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Flyers +1.5 (-195), Blackhawks -1.5 (+165)

Total: Over 6.5 (-120), Under 6.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Flyers +115, Blackhawks -135

Best bet: Blackhawks -135

The Blackhawks are returning home after losing two of three on the road. It’s the final week and second-to-last home game of the season. With both teams in the draft lottery, there isn’t a sense of urgency on either side. Philadelphia showed plenty of fight against the Penguins on Sunday, but the Blackhawks have the better team and are catching the Flyers on the second leg of a back-to-back.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.