Red Wings fire head coach Jeff Blashill after seven seasons

The Detroit Red Wings fired head coach Jeff Blashill on Saturday afternoon after seven seasons. Blashill had been one of the longest tenured head coaches in the NHL up to the point of parting ways with the Red Wings, who have failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six straight seasons. Blashill was able to take Mike Babcock’s team in his first year in Detroit and make the playoffs, losing in the first round.

The Red Wings have only had two head coaches since the 2005-06 season when Babcock took over the team. Detroit will look to add a leader to a roster that is riddled with young talent that needs to be untapped and pushed forward. Between forwards Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi, plus defenseman Moritz Seider, the Red Wings have a solid core to build on. Does that mean they find a experienced coach to mold that talent or an unproven coach, similar to Blashill?