Odds to win Frozen Four NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The Frozen Four is set to begin on Thursday, April 7 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins. The NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament will come to a conclusion this weekend and we start with the semifinals on Thursday. Four teams — two from the state of Minnesota — remain and only one will come out on top. Let’s take a look at the futures odds to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Frozen Four odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Michigan +150

Minnesota State +275

Denver +350

Minnesota +380

The Michigan Wolverines are the favorites to win the tournament at +150 on DKSB. Michigan is loaded with talent, most notably three top NHL prospects. That list is headlined by C Matty Beniers and D Owen Power. Beniers was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken. Power went first overall in 2021 to the Buffalo Sabres. The third on that list is New Jersey Devils D prospect Luke Hughes. Despite all that talent, Michigan isn’t that heavy a favorite in what should be a tight semifinal.

Denver is +350 and is an interesting pick down the board a bit. If Denver can get past the powerhouse that is Michigan, they’d have a pretty decent shot at winning the tourney. F Bobby Brink is the top player for Denver, a Hobey Baker finalist who had 56 points this season. Denver pulled off one-goal wins in each of the past two rounds and plays a much tighter game than the Wolverines.

Both Minnesota and Minnesota State pulled off shutout wins in the quarterfinals. If it’s Michigan who advances out, they’ll face a tough goalie matchup regardless of who advances on the other side. Dryden McKay (Minn. State) and Justen Close (Minnesota) both put up pretty insane numbers all season with McKay being the top goalie in college hockey in 2021-22. That could be enough to lift Minnesota State to a championship if they can advance and shut down Michigan, which is no easy task.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.