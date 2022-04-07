How to watch Denver vs. Michigan in Frozen Four via live stream

The Frozen Four is onto the semifinals after about a week and a half off between rounds. The NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament will resume with two games on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The first of two games features the Denver Pioneers taking on the Michigan Wolverines in a clash of top-seeded teams. Let’s go over how to watch the game with some background on the matchup.

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 1 Michigan

Game time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU

Live stream: Watch ESPN app or ESPN+

The Michigan Wolverines are favored in the game on DraftKings Sportsbook at -165 on the moneyline. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals compared to 5.0 goals for the other semifinal between Minnesota and Minnesota State. There’s expected to be more scoring in the first contest and you can gather a bit on why below.

Michigan is by far the most talented roster left in the tournament. The Wolvs are led by the top 2 picks in the 2021 NHL Draft — D Owen Power (Sabres) and C Matty Beniers (Kraken). D Luke Hughes, brother of New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks D Quinn Hughes, was also selected in the top 5 in 2021 by N.J. So there’s multiple potential superstars in the NHL on this roster. Hughes and Beniers are both Hobey Baker award nominees, making the top 10.

Speaking of Hobey Baker nominees, Bobby Brink is on that list as well for Denver. The junior forward was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers back in 2019. He has 14 goals and 41 assists in 36 games this season for the Pioneers. Brink won the NCHC scoring title this season and was a finalist for Player of the Year.