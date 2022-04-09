How to watch Denver vs. Minnesota State in Frozen Four final via live stream

The NCAA men’s ice hockey championship game is set with the Denver Pioneers taking on the Minnesota State Mavericks at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Pioneers were able to take down mighty Michigan in overtime in the semifinal game on Thursday night 3-2. Minnesota State easily took down in-state rival Minnesota 5-1 in the later game that night.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch the Frozen Four final on Saturday.

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 1 Minnesota State

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch ESPN app and ESPN+

The game is broadcast on ESPN2 again on Saturday night. Really, the only other sport going on right now is baseball with MLB Opening Day earlier in the week on Thursday. There are NBA games but the playoff field is basically set for that. The matchup isn’t as appealing without the star power on Michigan, but these are still two very talented teams.

Mavericks G Dryden McKay only had to make 16 saves against Minnesota on Thursday night to pick up the win. He’s had a pretty remarkable season and will be an interesting undrafted free agent signing this offseason for NHL teams.

Denver blew a one-goal lead in the third period but was able to hold on for the 3-2 win in overtime to take down the Wolverines. The Pioneers were able to hold the powerhouse trio of Luke Hughes, Matty Beniers and Owen Power to no points in the contest. If Denver can keep up that type of defensive play, we could see a low-scoring contest in the final given McKay and the Mavericks.