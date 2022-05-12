Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Igor Shesterkin named Hart Trophy finalists

The NHL announced the three finalists for the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy for League MVP. Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews and New York Rangers G Igor Shesterkin are your finalists for the award this season.

Each has a solid case, though it is expected that Matthews is the favorite to win the award. The Maple Leafs center led the NHL in goals with 60 on the season. McDavid led the League in points with 123 (44 goals, 79 assists). Shesterkin led the NHL in both GAA (2.07) and save percentage (.935) while helping the Rangers return to the playoffs.

Toward the end of the regular season, Matthews was the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at -330, a pretty wide margin between him and McDavid (+350). Shesterkin had been behind a few players, including Florida Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau (+1700) and The Field (+1400). Shesterkin was +2000 as the playoffs were approaching. It feels like a long-shot for him to win the Hart, but he wasn’t a bad bet going from 20/1 to a finalist.