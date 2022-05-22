Why are the Lightning and Panthers playing back-to-back days in their series?

The second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning has flipped to Amalie Arena in Tampa and you may have already noticed a weird scheduling quirk. The two in-state rivals are playing back-to-back days with Game 3 taking place on Sunday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET and and Game 4 taking place on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

So why the back-to-back? To make room for country music singer Kane Brown of course.

Amalie Arena had already booked Kane Brown for Saturday night as part of his ‘Blessed and Free’ tour and the NHL decided to work around that by giving both Florida teams two days off before stepping onto the ice again for a back-to-back.

We’ll see if this scheduling quirk has any effect on both teams from either a positive or negative standpoint. The Lightning stunned the Panthers with a goal in the final seconds of Game 2 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.