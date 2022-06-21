Results, winners from 2022 NHL awards ceremony

The 2022 NHL awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night between Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 set in Tampa on Wednesday night. We’ll get the awards ceremony and then the end of the 2021-22 season. On Tuesday night, there will be six awards being given out, including the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Norris Trophy.

Here we’re going to be tracking live results from the NHL awards show.

2022 NHL awards winners

Here’s a full recap of the winners:

Hart Trophy: Auston Matthews, TOR; Connor McDavid, EDM; Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Vezina Trophy: Igor Shesterkin, NYR; Jacob Markstrom, CGY; Juuse Saros, NSH

Norris Trophy: Victor Hedman, TBL; Roman Josi, NSH; Cale Makar, COL

Calder Trophy: Michael Bunting, TOR; Moritz Seider, DET; Trevor Zegras, ANA

Ted Lindsay award: Roman Josi, NSH; Auston Matthews, TOR; Connor McDavid, EDM

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence: Lane Hutson

Matthews wins Hart Trophy

In the least surprising win of the night, Matthews takes home Hart for NHL MVP in the 2021-22 season. He scored 60 goals, which led the NHL. Matthews is the first MVP on the Maple Leafs since 1955. Matthews ran away with the award, here’s a look at the voting:

Hart Trophy voting wasn't particularly close. pic.twitter.com/9wP3xVK91y — James Mirtle (@mirtle) June 22, 2022

McDavid was the closest with 1111 points to Matthews at 1630. Shesterkin put up more of a fight than you would have thought. Jonathan Huberdeau got some love even.

Makar wins Norris Trophy

Colorado Avalanche D Cale Makar took home the Norris Trophy for top defenseman in 2021-22. Makar currently leads the Avs in points during their run to the Cup Final with 26 in 17 games. He had 86 points in 77 games during the regular season for Colorado, which had the best record in the Western Conference. Here’s a breakdown of the voting for Norris:

It doesn’t get much closer in the voting for 1-2 than that. Roman Josi lost by just 25 points and actually had more 1st place votes (98) than Makar (92). Wow.

Matthews wins Ted Lindsay award

Maple leafs C Auston Matthews was voted most outstanding player by the NHLPA members on Tuesday night. Matthews is expected to also win the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP in 2021-22 after scoring a league-leading 60 goals. Matthews is the first Maple Leafs player to win the award.

Seider wins Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider was awarded the Calder Trophy as the top rookie during the regular season. He led all rookie defensemen with 50 points and was fourth in points on the Red Wings. Seider also had 21 points with the man-advantage. Here’s a breakdown of the voting:

Shesterkin wins Vezina Trophy

The Rangers goalie is also a Hart finalist, so this was sort of expected. The last time a Rangers goalie won the Vezina was back in 2012 when Henrik Lundqvist took home the award. Shesterkin led the NHL in GAA (2.07) and save percentage (.935) while helping the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final.