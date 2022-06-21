Auston Matthews wins 2022 Hart Trophy for NHL MVP

Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews was awarded the Hart Trophy for 2022 NHL regular-season MVP on Tuesday night during the ceremony. Matthews beat out Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid and New York Rangers G Igor Shesterkin for the award. It’s the first time since 1955 that a Maple Leafs player was named MVP. Ted Kennedy was the last recipient of the award and the only other was Babe Pratt back in 1944. Matthews is the third player in franchise history to win the Hart.

Matthews led the NHL with 60 goals in the 2021-22 season. He helped lead the Maple Leafs to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference in the Atlantic Division. Toronto would go on to lose to the Lightning in seven games in the first round. Matthews scored five more goals than Leon Draisaitl while missing nine games in the season.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for the voting for the award: