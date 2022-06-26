How to watch Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 6 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

It’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Tampa Bay Lightning come back home in an attempt to force Game 7, while the Colorado Avalanche try to close out the series and win a title. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Lightning staved off elimination with a late goal in Game 5, combined with some mistakes from Colorado. Tampa Bay has been great at home in these playoffs but did lose Game 4 of this series. We’ll see if the Lightning can string together one more big performance and force a decisive game.

The Avalanche got Nazem Kadri back in Game 4 and he scored the game-winning goal in that contest. The return to Colorado wasn’t as favorable for the home team, who missed some nice chances to close out the series. Nathan MacKinnon has been quiet this round and now would be an ideal time for him to flex his star power.

Avalanche vs. Lightning live stream

Date: Sunday, June 26

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.