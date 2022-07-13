Report: Lightning sign D Mikhail Sergachev to eight-year extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed D Mikhail Sergachev to an eight-year extension, per reports.

Sergachev 8x$8.5M in TB extension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

Sergachev was the ninth overall selection by the Montreal Canadians in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played in four games for them in the 2016-2017 season. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the 2017-2018 season which is a move that greatly benefited him. He has been with the Lightning for the last five seasons and has gone to the Stanley Cup Finals in three of those years.

Last year, he played in 78 games and scored seven goals with 31 assists for 38 total points. His performance as a reliable defenseman helped to earn this major extension. When his entry-level contract ran out after the 2019-2020 season, he was given a three-year deal worth $14.4 million. Now, he has signed the third contract of his career and he is expected to be with Tampa Bay for the next eight years when he will be 32 years old.