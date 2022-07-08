Duncan Keith decides to retire from NHL

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith has decided to retire from the NHL, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Word is Duncan Keith of the Edmonton Oilers has decided to retire. The 38-year-old has one year left on his deal at $5.54 million AAV.

Heck of a career, two-time Norris Trophy winner and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

As LeBrun points out, Keith was owed $5.54 million in the final season of his contract, which will come off the books for Edmonton. Keith had been traded to the Oilers from the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent 16 seasons, winning the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) and the Norris Trophy twice (2010, 2014). Keith also won the Conn Smythe trophy as NHL playoff MVP in 2015 when the Hawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Keith will finish his career with 625 points (105 goals, 520 assists) in 1,192 career regular-season games for the Oilers and Blackhawks. Keith was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round with the No. 54 overall pick back in the 2022 NHL Draft. Keith played for Kelowna in the WHL and for Michigan State in the NCAA. Chances are Keith will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day.