When does NHL preseason begin prior to 2022-23 season?

The 2022-23 NHL season is almost here and training camps have already begun. The preseason will only be a few games for each team as opposed to a larger schedule this season. This is because of the schedule from last season and the Stanley Cup Final ending in late June and the 2022 NHL Draft being pushed back a bit.

As a result, the NHL preseason will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, so this weekend. We’ve got four games on that schedule:

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 1 p.m. ET

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET

Senators vs. Maple Leafs (split squad) 7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes 8 p.m. ET

The Colorado Avalanche are the defending champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final in six games in 2022. The Avs enter the season as the favorites to win the Cup again at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook.