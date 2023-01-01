Who is playing in the 2023 Winter Classic?

The 2023 Winter Classic kicks off the New Year but this time around it won’t be on New Year’s Day, instead taking place on Monday, Jan. 2. Last season, we saw the St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. That game had been postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic. Here we’ll go over the teams competing in the 2023 classic.

Winter Classic 2023: Who is playing?

The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the classic this season at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the first time the two teams will face each other in the Winter Classic, but not the first time either franchise has played in the game. The Penguins have played in two classics, but their last was in 2011 against the Capitals. The Bruins have been in the game three times prior, the last appearance in 2019 against the Blackhawks. The Bruins have also played the Flyers and Canadiens in the classic.

The Bruins appear poised to run away with the Presidents’ Trophy this season, leading the Atlantic division. The Penguins are in a dog fight with the rest of the Metropolitan division to get into the postseason.