When is the 2023 Winter Classic?

The 2023 Winter Classic will kick off the New Year in the NHL. Well, sort of. We’re used to seeing the Winter Classic land on New Year’s Day. Because of the NFL and some conflicts, we’ll have the game played at a different date. The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. Let’s go over the date and some basic info.

2023 Winter Classic date

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

The Bruins are hosting the Winter Classic for the second time at Fenway Park and the third time overall. The last classic the Bruins were in was back in 2019, when they played the Blackhawks at Notre Dame’s football stadium outside Chicago. The Bruins will enter the classic as the top team in the NHL and first place in the Atlantic division.

The Penguins are playing in their third Winter Classic and the first one since 2011, when they played the Washington Capitals. Pittsburgh is in the mix for a playoff spot in the East and in the Metropolitan division. Pittsburgh also played in the inaugural Winter Classic in 2008 against the Buffalo Sabres.