Where is the 2023 Winter Classic being played?

The 2023 Winter Classic will take place on Monday, Jan. 2 to kick off the New Year in the NHL. Well, not really. But still, it’s tough for the League to compete with the NFL on New Year’s Day, so the game was pushed a day. Normally we get the Winter Classic to start the year. Last season, the Minnesota Wild fell to the St. Louis Blues as hosts of the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field, home of the Twins. We’re going to go over the location for the 2023 Winter Classic.

2023 Winter Classic location

The Pittsburgh Penguins will head to Boston to take on the Bruins in the 2023 classic at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The game is set for 2 p.m. ET on TNT. The Bruins have hosted the classic from Fenway in the past, back in 2010 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The last classic the Bruins played in was at Gillette Stadium against the Canadiens in 2016. It’s the fourth time the Bruins are in the game while the Penguins make their third appearance and first since 2011.